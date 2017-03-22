Turkey to seek extradition of militant from Netherlands

Turkey is preparing to request the extradition from the Netherlands of a senior female leftist militant, a Turkish official said Wednesday.
The militant, identified as Seher Demir Sen — a leader of the outlawed Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front, or DHKP-C — is alleged to be behind a 2013 suicide bomb attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, which killed a security guard.
A government official said Turkish security officials have determined that the insurgent has made her way to the Netherlands from Greece and had recently taken part in a demonstration outside the German Embassy in The Hague.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government protocol, said preparations were underway for a formal request for her extradition.
There was no immediate comment from the Dutch authorities.
Tensions between Turkey and the Netherlands are running high over the Dutch authorities' refusal to allow Turkish ministers from holding campaign meetings to address Turkish citizens ahead of a referendum on expanding the powers of the Turkish president.
Turkey has long accused the Netherlands of turning a blind eye to the activities of outlawed militants groups on its territory, including the DHKP-C and the Kurdish rebels.
Many European states fear that suspects wanted in Turkey may not receive fair trials if returned to the country.
The DHKP-C and its precursor, Dev Sol, have claimed a string of bombings and assassinations in Turkey since the 1970's, including the attack on the U.S. Embassy. More recently, it is believed to be behind an attack on an Istanbul police station and the ruling party office in Istanbul. No one was hurt in the attacks.
DHKP-C is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
