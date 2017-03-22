UN says Mosul displacement gathering pace as Iraq battles IS

1:08 Tahitian dance festival this weekend in Merced Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban

2:22 Bitcoin Believers

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president