US, allies seek ways to up pressure on Islamic State group

1:08 Tahitian dance festival this weekend in Merced Pause

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

1:00 Take a 1-minute walk through Britney Spears' and Selena Gomez's homes for sale

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban

2:22 Bitcoin Believers