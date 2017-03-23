Taliban take key Afghan district in south; 9 killed in north

1:30 Big rig crosses Highway 99 median, strikes car in Merced Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban

2:22 Bitcoin Believers

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president