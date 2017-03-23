Nation & World

March 23, 2017 4:41 AM

Police: Kentucky deputy fatally shot suspect with knife

The Associated Press
BOONEVILLE, Ky.

Officials say a sheriff's deputy in Kentucky has fatally shot a suspect armed with a knife while responding to a domestic dispute.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release that troopers were dispatched to the shooting around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Their initial investigation found that an Owsley County sheriff's deputy responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment near Booneville and while investigating found a suspect with a knife. Police say the deputy fired soon after and the suspect died.

Police did not immediately release any other details including the names and races of the deputy and suspect.

