March 25, 2017 11:08 AM

Storm destroys church as threat continues in Midwest, South

The Associated Press
RINGGOLD, La.

Authorities say an apparent tornado demolished a church as a large system of storms threatened several states across the South and Midwest.

The Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office said on Saturday that the storm destroyed the Ringgold Assembly of God Church in Ringgold, Louisiana, late Friday night. No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service planned damage surveys to confirm whether a tornado struck the church.

Saturday's storms were moving across Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, where power companies on Saturday reported more than 15,000 customers without electricity.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says Saturday's storms are just the start of what's expected to be a very active week for severe weather.

Forecasters said that on Sunday, residents in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas could see another round of severe storms.

