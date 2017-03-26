Nation & World

March 26, 2017

Ahoy, justices! Floating home case winner back to high court

By CURT ANDERSON AP Legal Affairs Writer
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla.

Fane Lozman beat long odds when the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with him in 2013 that his floating home was a house, not a vessel subject to seizure by the city of Riviera Beach, Florida.

The justices set a new national legal standard: Not everything that floats is a boat.

It was a long shot they'd even take his case, and the verdict seemed a resounding victory for the little guy in battle with local officials. But by then, Riviera Beach had the floating home destroyed in a dispute over plans to develop the marina where Lozman was living.

Lozman's fight continues over the city's refusal to reimburse him the value of the floating home and $200,000 in legal fees.

He hopes the court will take up his case anew.

