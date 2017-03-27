AP PHOTOS: Echoes of the past remain despite Belfast changes

A woman pushes her child in a pram while walking past a Nationalist mural on the Falls Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, March 24, 2017. Almost 20 years on from the Good Friday peace accord, which brought about the end of Northern Ireland's sectarian conflict, the city of Belfast has changed dramatically. Reminders of the past are everywhere _ murals and memorials to those killed in the conflict, along with peace walls that separate predominantly Protestant neighborhoods from mostly Catholic ones _ but there are also new shopping malls and cafes, new tech industries, and lots of tourists.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
A memorial to the Martin McGuinness in a Sinn Fein political party shop window on the Falls Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, March 24, 2017. The death last week of Martin McGuinness, the Irish Republican Army commander who led his underground paramilitary movement toward reconciliation with Britain, highlighted the progress that has been made in Northern Ireland, yet how far there is still to go.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
A man has his hair cut in Hoops barber shop surrounded by memorabilia of Celtic Football Cub on the Falls Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, March 24, 2017. The death last week of Martin McGuinness, the Irish Republican Army commander who led his underground paramilitary movement toward reconciliation with Britain, highlighted the progress that has been made in Northern Ireland, yet how far there is still to go.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
A woman adjusts her head scarf while walking past a Nationalist mural on the Falls Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, March 24, 2017.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
An Irish national flag is placed near a grave in the Irish Republican plot at Milltown cemetery off the largely Nationalist Falls Road area in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, March 24, 2017. Almost 20 years on from the Good Friday peace accord, which brought about the end of Northern Ireland's sectarian conflict, the city of Belfast has changed dramatically. Reminders of the past are everywhere _ murals and memorials to those killed in the conflict, along with peace walls that separate predominantly Protestant neighborhoods from mostly Catholic ones _ but there are also new shopping malls and cafes, new tech industries, and lots of tourists.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
A cyclist passes a mural in the largely Nationalist area of the Fall Road to James Connolly, a leading Irish Republican leader who was executed Dublin in 1916, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, March 24, 2017. Reminders of the past are everywhere in Belfast _ murals and memorials to those killed in the conflict, along with peace walls that separate predominantly Protestant neighborhoods from mostly Catholic ones _ but there are also new shopping malls and cafes, new tech industries, and lots of tourists.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
Fridge magnets for sale in the Visit Belfast tourist information shop near the city centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, March 24, 2017. Almost 20 years on from the Good Friday peace accord, which brought about the end of Northern Ireland's sectarian conflict, the city of Belfast has changed dramatically. Reminders of the past are everywhere _ murals and memorials to those killed in the conflict, along with peace walls that separate predominantly Protestant neighborhoods from mostly Catholic ones _ but there are also new shopping malls and cafes, new tech industries, and lots of tourists.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
A man busks for money near the city centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, March 24, 2017. Almost 20 years on from the Good Friday peace accord, which brought about the end of Northern Ireland's sectarian conflict, the city of Belfast has changed dramatically. Reminders of the past are everywhere _ murals and memorials to those killed in the conflict, along with peace walls that separate predominantly Protestant neighborhoods from mostly Catholic ones _ but there are also new shopping malls and cafes, new tech industries, and lots of tourists.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
Two women walk past a montage of photographs showing past life in the city of Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, March 24, 2017. Almost 20 years on from the Good Friday peace accord, which brought about the end of Northern Ireland's sectarian conflict, the city of Belfast has changed dramatically.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
A couple of Scottish tourists sit in the late afternoon sun and enjoy a quiet drink outside the Duke of York pub in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, March 24, 2017. Almost 20 years on from the Good Friday peace accord, which brought about the end of Northern Ireland's sectarian conflict, the city of Belfast has changed dramatically. Reminders of the past are everywhere _ murals and memorials to those killed in the conflict, along with peace walls that separate predominantly Protestant neighborhoods from mostly Catholic ones _ but there are also new shopping malls and cafes, new tech industries, and lots of tourists.
Alastair Grant
AP Photo
A general view of the peace wall that still divides loyalist and nationalist communities Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, March 24, 2017.Almost 20 years on from the Good Friday peace accord, which brought about the end of Northern Ireland's sectarian conflict, the city of Belfast has changed dramatically. Reminders of the past are everywhere _ murals and memorials to those killed in the conflict, along with peace walls that separate predominantly Protestant neighborhoods from mostly Catholic ones _ but there are also new shopping malls and cafes, new tech industries, and lots of tourists.
Peter Morrison
AP Photo
A general view of the peace wall that still divides loyalist and nationalist communities Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, March 24, 2017. Reminders of the past are everywhere in Belfast _ murals and memorials to those killed in the conflict, along with peace walls that separate predominantly Protestant neighborhoods from mostly Catholic ones _ but there are also new shopping malls and cafes, new tech industries, and lots of tourists.
Peter Morrison
AP Photo
Children walks past a Loyalist mural in East Belfast a predominantly loyalist area in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, March 24, 2017. Almost 20 years on from the Good Friday peace accord, which brought about the end of Northern Ireland's sectarian conflict, the city of Belfast has changed dramatically. Reminders of the past are everywhere _ murals and memorials to those killed in the conflict, along with peace walls that separate predominantly Protestant neighborhoods from mostly Catholic ones _ but there are also new shopping malls and cafes, new tech industries, and lots of tourists.
Peter Morrison
AP Photo
The sun sets behind the Edward Carson statue at Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, March 24, 2017. Carson was a former Ulster Unionist Party leader between 1910-1920. Reminders of the past are everywhere in Belfast _ murals and memorials to those killed in the conflict, along with peace walls that separate predominantly Protestant neighborhoods from mostly Catholic ones _ but there are also new shopping malls and cafes, new tech industries, and lots of tourists.
Peter Morrison
AP Photo
Comments