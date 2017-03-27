Nation & World

March 27, 2017 9:35 PM

US Alpine Championships wrapping up at Sugarloaf

The Associated Press
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine

The U.S. Alpine Championships are drawing to a close at Maine's Sugarloaf.

The men's giant slalom on Tuesday closes out the four-day event featuring some of the nation's biggest names in skiing.

The event was held on Sugarloaf's Narrow Gauge Trail, and the atmosphere was more laid back compared to the World Cup circuit.

After Tuesday, they can rest up before starting preparations for next season, which includes the Winter Olympics in Korea.

