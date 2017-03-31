2 North Korean suspects in Kim Jong Nam killing head home

Malaysians who were stranded in Pyongyang walk with Malaysia's Foreign minister Anifah Aman, center right, after arriving at Kuala Lumpur International airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Friday, March 31, 2017. Malaysia said Thursday it has agreed to release the body of Kim Jong Nam to North Korea in exchange for the return of nine Malaysians held in the North's capital.
Vincent Thian
AP Photo
Vincent Thian
AP Photo
Malaysia's Foreign minister Anifah Aman, third right, walks next to the nine Malaysians who were returned from Pyongyang at Kuala Lumpur International airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Friday, March 31, 2017. Malaysia said Thursday it has agreed to release the body of Kim Jong Nam to North Korea in exchange for the return of nine Malaysians held in the North's capital.
Daniel Chan
AP Photo
Vincent Thian
AP Photo
Malaysia's Foreign minister Anifah Aman, center, give a press conference next to the nine Malaysians who were returned from Pyongyang at Kuala Lumpur International airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Friday, March 31, 2017. Malaysia said Thursday it has agreed to release the body of Kim Jong Nam to North Korea in exchange for the return of nine Malaysians held in the North's capital.
Vincent Thian
AP Photo
Mohd Nur Azrin Md Zin, center, one the nine Malaysians who were returned from Pyongyang, speaks during a press conference at Kuala Lumpur International airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Friday, March 31, 2017. Malaysia said Thursday it has agreed to release the body of Kim Jong Nam to North Korea in exchange for the return of nine Malaysians held in the North's capital.
Daniel Chan
AP Photo
Mohd Nur Azrin Md Zin, one the nine Malaysians who were returned from Pyongyang, speaks during a press conference, watched by Malaysia's Foreign minister Anifah Aman, left, at Kuala Lumpur International airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Friday, March 31, 2017. Malaysia said Thursday it has agreed to release the body of Kim Jong Nam to North Korea in exchange for the return of nine Malaysians held in the North's capital.
Daniel Chan
AP Photo
A paramilitary policeman guards the entrance to the North Korean embassy in Beijing, early Friday, March 31, 2017. The body of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was released to the North on Thursday, more than a month after his murder at Kuala Lumpur's airport unleashed a fierce diplomatic battle between the two countries.
Ng Han Guan
AP Photo
Plain clothes security personnel guard the entrance to the North Korean embassy in Beijing, early Friday, March 31, 2017. The body of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was released to the North on Thursday, more than a month after his murder at Kuala Lumpur's airport unleashed a fierce diplomatic battle between the two countries.
Ng Han Guan
AP Photo
