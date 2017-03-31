Nation & World

March 31, 2017 4:45 AM

US defense chief worries about 'reckless' NKorea actions

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer
LONDON

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expressing worry about what he calls "reckless" actions by North Korea, alluding to its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Mattis spoke at a news conference Friday in London with his British counterpart, Michael Fallon.

Mattis raised the North Korea issue in response to a reporter's question about Iran. Mattis suggests that North Korea is a more urgent problem.

North Korea is reportedly preparing a new nuclear test. Mattis says North Korea has "got to be stopped."

