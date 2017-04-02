2 dozen reported arrested in Moscow protest attempts

Police officers detain a man in the main street in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Police in Moscow have detained about two dozen people at un-authorized rallies in the capital, a week after anti-government protests broke out across the country.
Police officers detain a man in the main street in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Russian prosecutors have moved to block calls on social networks ahead of street protests in Moscow and other Russian cities following a wave of rallies.
Police officers detain a man in the main street in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Russian prosecutors have moved to block calls on social networks ahead of street protests in Moscow and other Russian cities following a wave of rallies.
Police officers detain a man in the main street in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Russian prosecutors have moved to block calls on social networks ahead of street protests in Moscow and other Russian cities following a wave of rallies.
Police officers detain people in the main street in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Russian prosecutors have moved to block calls on social networks ahead of street protests in Moscow and other Russian cities following a wave of rallies.
Police officers try to detain a woman in the main street in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Russian prosecutors moved Friday to block calls on social networks for more street protests in Moscow and other Russian cities following a wave of rallies that have cast a new challenge to the Kremlin.
A man walks holding a Russian national flag in front of the Historical Museum near Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Russian prosecutors moved Friday to block calls on social networks for more street protests in Moscow and other Russian cities following a wave of rallies.
Russian police officers guard an entrance of Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Russian prosecutors moved Friday to block calls on social networks for more street protests in Moscow and other Russian cities following a wave of rallies that have cast a new challenge to the Kremlin.
A Russian police officer stands on guard, at the Red Square with St. Basil's Cathedral in the background in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Russian prosecutors moved Friday to block calls on social networks for more street protests in Moscow and other Russian cities following a wave of rallies that have cast a new challenge to the Kremlin.
Police officers detain a man in front of the Historical Museum near Red Square in anticipation of a possible opposition action in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Russian prosecutors moved on Friday to block calls on social networks for more street protests in Moscow and other Russian cities following a wave of rallies that have cast a new challenge to the Kremlin.
A man walks holding a Russian national flag in front of the Historical Museum near Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Russian prosecutors moved Friday to block calls on social networks for more street protests in Moscow and other Russian cities following a wave of rallies that have cast a new challenge to the Kremlin.
Russian police officers stand ready to prevent any opposition action on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Russian prosecutors moved Friday to block calls on social networks for more street protests in Moscow and other Russian cities following a wave of rallies that have cast a new challenge to the Kremlin.
