Philippines arrests 3 South Korean fugitives

Philippine police say authorities have arrested three South Koreans wanted in their home country, including a man who allegedly swindled his compatriots of more than $5 million.
The national police chief, Ronald dela Rosa, said Monday that Interpol had issued red notices for the three and coordinated their arrests with Philippine police and the immigration bureau.
Among the three is 32-year-old Yong Ho Jeon, who was arrested March 25 in his condominium in metropolitan Manila. He allegedly belongs to a group that established a call center in South Korea that extorted money from people applying for bank loans. The group allegedly collected 6 billion won ($5.4 million) from the victims.
A South Korean couple wanted in their country for alleged fraud was arrested last Wednesday in northern Benguet province.
