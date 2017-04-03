Nation & World

April 3, 2017 1:54 AM

Rescues find 2 more bodies after Indonesian landslide

The Associated Press
PONOROGO, Indonesia

Rescue teams using heavy equipment have recovered two more bodies from a landslide that swept into a village on Indonesia's main island, bringing the number of retrieved bodies to four.

Officials estimate between 28 and 38 villagers were buried by the landslide Saturday, which engulfed houses and farmers harvesting ginger in Banaran village in East Java province's Ponorogo district.

The head of the local disaster agency, Sumani, said two bodies were recovered Monday. At least 17 people have been hospitalized.

