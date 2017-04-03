Nation & World

April 3, 2017 5:18 AM

Book returned to New Jersey library 50 years later

The Associated Press
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.

Someone has returned a book to a New Jersey library 50 years after it was taken out.

The Phillipsburg Free Public Library says its copy of Jules Verne's "Dropped From The Clouds" was left in its book drop on Thursday. It had been checked out on Jan. 5, 1967.

Library director Deb Messling tells NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2nA0u0o ) that records don't go back that far to determine who had checked it out. Messling says the book's condition is too poor to return to the shelves.

The library's late fee is 10 cents a day, but it is capped at $3.

