Fireworks factory blast in Portugal kills at least 4

2:03 Pacheco State Park educates visitors on seasonal flora during annual Wildflower Day Pause

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future'

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

0:54 Adult football player seriously injured

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says