Chinese president visits Finland on stopover to USA

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday extended panda diplomacy to Finland during a state visit to the Nordic country on a stop-off ahead of meeting U.S. President Donald Trump.
After talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, the two countries signed protocols, including finalizing an agreement on panda protection and sending pandas to a Finnish nature reserve.
Last year, Ahtari Zoo officials said that negotiations with China on loaning a pair of giant pandas to the nature reserve in central Finland were in the final stages. The animals are expected to arrive by the end of the year.
Niinisto said he was grateful to China for the pandas.
"I would like to thank President Xi for the trust you have extended to Finland over the protection of pandas," Niinisto said. "We know that pandas are a national treasure of China and we shall respect and we value that."
Officials also signed agreements on environmental and judicial cooperation.
The two-day visit by Xi, accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan, is the second-ever visit to Finland by a Chinese leader. Niinisto hosted welcoming ceremonies at the presidential palace in downtown Helsinki.
On arrival, Xi noted that Finland opened political ties with China in 1950 and was the first Western country to sign a governmental bilateral trade agreement with Beijing. He also congratulated the Finns on the centenary of their independence from Russia.
During his visit, Xi will also meet Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila and Speaker of Parliament Maria Lohela.
On Thursday, he heads to Washington for meetings with U.S leaders.
Comments