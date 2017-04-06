Hundreds expected to comment on Baltimore police reforms

0:57 Merced family displaced by fire in garage Pause

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'

2:14 Jared Pazin is Merced Sun-Star Player of the Year

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:25 Los Banos officers describe rushing into burning home to save two lives

2:01 Mariposa's Kirsten Dubberke

0:54 Adult football player seriously injured

1:54 TSA releases video on what to expect during airport pat-downs in wake of controversy