AP PHOTOS: Spanish parades feature bizarre costumes, masks

In this April 1, 2017 picture a man wears the traditional 'Tora' outfit used during the carnival while posing for a picture during a gathering of different villages' carnival masks and characters in the small village of Casavieja, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2017. These festivals, held across central and northwestern Spain, most often coincide with festivities celebrating the advent of spring, mixing Carnival and bizarre pagan-like rituals with mock battles between good and evil.
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man wearing a mask and dressed to represent 'El Hungaro' a traditional character from the La Vijanera de Silio carnival looks for a wooden stick during a traditional Spanish mask gathering parade in the small village of Casavieja, Spain.
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a 'Harramacho' a traditional character from the Navalacruz carnival pauses during a traditional Spanish mask gathering parade in the small village of Casavieja, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2017.
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man looks as 'Zarramacos' dong their cowbells in a representation of the traditional carnival of La Vijanera de Silio during a gathering of different villages' carnival masks and characters, in Casavieja, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2017.
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man representing a wild bear runs through 'Zarramacos' ringing their cowbells in representation of the traditional carnival of La Vijanera de Silio during a gathering of different villages' carnival masks and characters, in Casavieja, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2017.
In this April 1, 2017 picture revelers from San Pedro Bernardo village wearing the traditional 'Machurrero' mask and outfit parade during a gathering of different villages' carnival masks and characters in the small village of Casavieja, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2017.
In this April 1, 2017 picture revelers from San Pedro Bernardo village wearing the traditional 'Machurrero' mask and outfit rest and eat after a parade during a gathering of different villages' carnival masks and characters in the small village of Casavieja, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2017.
In this April 1, 2017 picture a woman speaks with a couple of youngsters dressed as 'Zarramaches' a character from the traditional carnival of Casavieja, during a gathering of different villages' carnival masks and characters, in Casavieja, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2017.
In this April 1, 2017 picture a reveler in a mask from the traditional La Vijanera de Silio carnival runs after picking a branch from a tree during a parade at a gathering of different villages' carnival masks and characters in the small village of Casavieja, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2017.
In this April 1, 2017 picture a family looks as 'Zarramacos' ring their cowbells in a representation of the traditional carnival of La Vijanera de Silio during a gathering of different villages' carnival masks and characters, in Casavieja, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2017.
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man looks at his phone while he walks by a 'Trapajon' a character from the Vijanera of Silio traditional carnival representing a natural entity during a traditional Spanish mask gathering parade in the small village of Casavieja, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2017.
In this April 1, 2017 picture revelers from San Pedro Bernardo village wearing the traditional 'Machurrero' mask and outfit rest after a parade during a gathering of different villages' carnival masks and characters in the small village of Casavieja, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2017.
In this April 1, 2017 picture revelers from Navalosa village wearing the traditional 'Cucurrumacho' mask and outfit rest after a parade during a gathering of different villages' carnival masks and characters in the small village of Casavieja, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2017.
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man takes off his sock after performing as a 'Zarramaco' a character that stains his face in black and rings cowbells in representation of the traditional carnival of La Vijanera de Silio during a gathering of different villages' carnival masks and characters, in Casavieja, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2017.
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a 'Trapajon' and representing a natural entity walks in the village's gym used as a changing room after a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2017.
In this April 1, 2017 picture revelers from San Pedro Bernardo village wearing the traditional 'Machurrero' mask and outfit rest after a parade during a gathering of different villages' carnival masks and characters in the small village of Casavieja, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2017.
