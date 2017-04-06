Former Charleston fraternity brothers facing new charges

Two former College of Charleston fraternity brothers are facing new charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault at an on-campus party.
Media outlets reported Thursday that James West III is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Timothy Seppi is charged with second-degree assault and battery. Both are 22.
They were arrested last year after a former student said two men forced her into a bedroom during a party hosted by Alpha Epsilon Pi's Chi Omicron chapter.
The woman says the men locked the door, took off her clothes and forced her to take illegal drugs. In a lawsuit against the school and fraternity, she says one man made her perform a sex act while the other videotaped.
Police say new charges stem from rape kit results matching West's DNA.
