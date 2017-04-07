Nation & World

April 7, 2017 5:13 AM

Sheriff: 5 dead after house fire in Tennessee

The Associated Press
BUCHANAN, Tenn.

A sheriff says five people are dead after a house fire that burned in northwestern Tennessee.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew confirmed the deaths Friday morning and said crews were still at the scene investigating.

The blaze was reported late Thursday, a few minutes before midnight in Buchanan, which is along the Kentucky state line about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Nashville.

Belew said crews didn't immediately find anything suspicious about the fire. He called it "a horrific, tragic accident."

No other details were immediately available.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

View more video

Nation & World Videos