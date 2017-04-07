AP PHOTOS: Costumed characters converge on Spanish town

In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a 'Trapajon' and representing a natural entity poses for a picture before a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain. Every spring they come from towns across central and northwestern Spain, clad in elaborate costumes _ some as trees, others as bears, still others as monsters who could have emerged from some sort of fever dream.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a 'Harramacho' a traditional character from the Navalacruz carnival poses for a picture before a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain. These festivals, held across central and northwestern Spain, most often coincide with festivities celebrating the advent of spring, mixing Carnival and bizarre pagan-like rituals with mock battles between good and evil.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a 'Harramacho' a traditional character from the Navalacruz carnival poses for a picture before a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a 'Harramacho' a traditional character from the Navalacruz carnival poses for a picture before a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain. Every spring they come from towns across central and northwestern Spain, clad in elaborate costumes _ some as trees, others as bears, still others as monsters who could have emerged from some sort of fever dream.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a 'Harramacho' a traditional character from the Navalacruz carnival poses for a picture before a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a 'Harramacho' a traditional character from the Navalacruz carnival poses for a picture before a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain. These festivals, held across central and northwestern Spain, most often coincide with festivities celebrating the advent of spring, mixing Carnival and bizarre pagan-like rituals with mock battles between good and evil.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a 'Trapajon' and representing a natural entity poses for a picture before a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain. Every spring they come from towns across central and northwestern Spain, clad in elaborate costumes _ some as trees, others as bears, still others as monsters who could have emerged from some sort of fever dream.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a 'Trapajon' and representing a natural entity poses for a picture before a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain. Every spring they come from towns across central and northwestern Spain, clad in elaborate costumes _ some as trees, others as bears, still others as monsters who could have emerged from some sort of fever dream.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a traditional character 'El viejo y la vieja' or 'the old and the old woman' poses for a picture before a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain. These festivals, held across central and northwestern Spain, most often coincide with festivities celebrating the advent of spring, mixing Carnival and bizarre pagan-like rituals with mock battles between good and evil.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a 'Trapajon' and representing a natural entity poses for a picture before a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain. Every spring they come from towns across central and northwestern Spain, clad in elaborate costumes _ some as trees, others as bears, still others as monsters who could have emerged from some sort of fever dream.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a 'Trapajon' and representing a natural entity poses for a picture before a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain. Every spring they come from towns across central and northwestern Spain, clad in elaborate costumes _ some as trees, others as bears, still others as monsters who could have emerged from some sort of fever dream.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a 'Trapajon' and representing a natural entity poses for a picture before a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain. These festivals, held across central and northwestern Spain, most often coincide with festivities celebrating the advent of spring, mixing Carnival and bizarre pagan-like rituals with mock battles between good and evil.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a 'Trapajon' and representing a natural entity poses for a picture before a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man who represents the role of a wild bear in the traditional carnival of 'La Vijanera de Silio' poses for a picture before a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain. Every spring they come from towns across central and northwestern Spain, clad in elaborate costumes _ some as trees, others as bears, still others as monsters who could have emerged from some sort of fever dream.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a 'Trapajon' and representing a natural entity poses for a picture before a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain. These festivals, held across central and northwestern Spain, most often coincide with festivities celebrating the advent of spring, mixing Carnival and bizarre pagan-like rituals with mock battles between good and evil.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
In this April 1, 2017 picture a man dressed as a 'Trapajon' and representing a natural entity poses for a picture before a traditional Spanish mask gathering in the small village of Casavieja, Spain. Every spring they come from towns across central and northwestern Spain, clad in elaborate costumes _ some as trees, others as bears, still others as monsters who could have emerged from some sort of fever dream.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
Comments