Nation & World

April 08, 2017 9:12 AM

Dartmouth, Princeton to play football at Yankee Stadium

The Associated Press
HANOVER, N.H.

An Ivy League football matchup will take place at an iconic baseball stadium in 2019.

Dartmouth and Princeton announced this week that the Big Green will host the Tigers at New York's Yankee Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019, as part of Dartmouth College's 250th anniversary celebration.

The series between Dartmouth and Princeton dates to 1897. The game at Yankee stadium will be the 99th meeting between the two. Dartmouth holds an edge in the series with a 48-44-4 record.

This fall, Dartmouth will take on Brown at Boston's Fenway Park.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects 0:48

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects
Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock 1:13

Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock
Merced Fire Department investigates cause of Thursday night apartment fire 1:26

Merced Fire Department investigates cause of Thursday night apartment fire

View More Video

Nation & World Videos