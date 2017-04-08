Nation & World

April 08, 2017 12:38 PM

Police track leads in search for Wisconsin gun theft suspect

The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

Authorities are following up on numerous tips as they search for a man suspected of stealing firearms from a Wisconsin gun store after threatening to carry out an unspecified attack.

Thirty-two-year-old Joseph Jakubowski is accused of taking a large quantity of handguns and rifles from a gun shop Tuesday night in Janesville, about 70 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Authorities say he has acquired a bulletproof vest and helmet. A burned vehicle registered to him was found near the store.

Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said Saturday that investigators have responded to about 200 leads and are pursuing about 70 of them.

Spoden says Jakubowski recently sent a 161-page anti-government manifesto to the White House and gave a copy to one his associates.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos