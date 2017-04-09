Nation & World

April 09, 2017 4:04 AM

Ship hijacked off Yemen coast is owned by Lebanon company

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

A United Nations agency confirms that a ship hijacked off the coast of war-torn Yemen is a cargo vessel owned by a company registered in Lebanon. The hijacking is the latest in a resurgence of piracy on in the waters off Somalia and Yemen, one of the world's crucial sea trade routes.

The International Maritime Organization, a U.N. agency, said Sunday that the OS 35, which can carry non-liquid cargoes like grain or iron ore, is registered as owned by Oldstone Cargo Ltd, which lists a business address in Tripoli, Lebanon. The OS 35 is Oldstone's only ship registered with the U.N.

Oldstone could not be immediately reached for comment.

