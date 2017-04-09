Nation & World

April 09, 2017 5:32 AM

Worshippers throng to Jerusalem for Palm Sunday

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Christians in the Holy Land are celebrating Palm Sunday, the start of the Holy Week that leads up to Easter.

Crowds of faithful gathered at Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the traditional site of Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection. Many waved palm fronds to symbolize how worshippers greeted Jesus over 2,000 years ago as he triumphantly entered Jerusalem.

Clergy and worshippers took part in the procession next to the newly restored tomb of Jesus. A Greek team has just completed a historic renovation of the Edicule, the shrine that tradition says houses the cave where Jesus was entombed and resurrected.

A 12th-century building sitting on 4th-century remains, the Church of the Holy Sepluchre is the only place where six Christian denominations practice their faith at the same site.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos