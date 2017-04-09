Nation & World

April 09, 2017 8:28 AM

Hard-line cleric says he'll run in Iran election

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's official IRNA news agency is reporting that a hard-line cleric and close ally of the country's supreme leader has announced he will run in the May presidential election.

The Sunday report said Ebrahim Raisi announced his readiness in a statement in which he said the country is suffering from "structural chronic illness and incorrect managerial traditions."

Iranian hardliners had hope Raisi would challenge incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, who is eligible to run for a second term.

The statement says: "The first step for change is to form a powerful and aware administration for serving people and fighting discrimination, poverty and corruption."

In 2016, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Raisi as head of Imam Reza charity foundation that owns huge business conglomerate and endowments in Iran.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos