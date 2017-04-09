Nation & World

April 09, 2017 8:28 AM

Trump officials say no new US focus on ousting Syria's Assad

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Top Trump administration officials say a Syrian chemical weapons attack that triggered retaliatory American airstrikes hasn't shifted U.S. priorities toward ousting Syrian President Bashar Assad.

In the early days after the chemical attack, President Donald Trump said his attitude toward Assad "has changed very much," and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson even said "steps are underway" to organize a coalition to remove Assad from power.

But in a CBS interview airing Sunday, Tillerson says the priority "really hasn't changed." He says defeating the Islamic State group remains the top focus.

And Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, tells CNN that "getting Assad out is not the only priority." She says countering Iran's influence in Syria is another.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos