Poland marks anniversary of president's death in plane crash

Wreath-laying ceremonies and prayers on Monday opened Poland's state observances of the seventh anniversary of a plane crash in Russia that killed President Lech Kaczynski, the first lady and 94 others.
Poland's ruling party is led by Kaczynski's twin brother, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who insists on regular commemoration of one of the nation's worst tragedies, and on honoring the late president.
Kaczynski has suggested the crash could have been the result of foul play by Russia, and by Poland's government of the time. He questions experts' conclusions that the crash was an accident. A special government commission re-investigating the crash is to present its findings later in the day.
Early Monday, President Andrzej Duda and Marta Kaczynska, the late presidential couple's daughter, laid flowers at their marble tomb in the royal vaults of the Wawel Cathedral in Krakow, in the south.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski placed a wreath in national white-and-red colors at Warsaw's presidential palace shortly after 08:41 a.m., the time when the plane crashed on April 10, 2010, in Smolensk. The gathered crowd said prayers with him.
President Kaczynski and the delegation had been flying to Russia to pay tribute to some 22,000 Polish officers killed in the forest of Katyn and at other locations by the Soviet secret police during World War II. These circumstances added to Poland's sense of continuous suffering due to Russia, and fueled conspiracy theories.
Comments