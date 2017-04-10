Sweden mourns 4 killed, 15 wounded in Stockholm truck attack

A man writes a message on a wooden board near the department store Ahlens in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, April 10, 2017. Swedes questioned their country's welcoming immigration policies with pride and pain after learning that an asylum-seeker from Uzbekistan was allegedly behind the truck rampage that killed four people, Stockholm's deadliest extremist attack in years.
People observe a minute of silence near the department store Ahlens in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, April 10, 2017, to honor the four killed victims and 15 injured in a fatal truck attack. The attack was allegedly carried out by an asylum-seeker from Uzbekistan who drove the stolen vehicle into a crowd of shoppers on a busy Friday afternoon in downtown Stockholm.
A woman lays flowers in front of the department store Ahlens in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, April 10, 2017. Swedes questioned their country's welcoming immigration policies with pride and pain after learning that an asylum-seeker from Uzbekistan was allegedly behind the truck rampage that killed four people, Stockholm's deadliest extremist attack in years.
A woman cries as she stands in front of the reopened department store Ahlens in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, April 10, 2017. Swedes questioned their country's welcoming immigration policies with pride and pain after learning that an asylum-seeker from Uzbekistan was allegedly behind the truck rampage that killed four people, Stockholm's deadliest extremist attack in years.
A woman lays flowers in front of the department store Ahlens in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, April 10, 2017. Swedes questioned their country's welcoming immigration policies with pride and pain after learning that an asylum-seeker from Uzbekistan was allegedly behind the truck rampage that killed four people, Stockholm's deadliest extremist attack in years.
People exit and enter the reopened department store Ahlens in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, April 10, 2017. Swedes questioned their country's welcoming immigration policies with pride and pain after learning that an asylum-seeker from Uzbekistan was allegedly behind the truck rampage that killed four people, Stockholm's deadliest extremist attack in years.
Messages pin at a window at the department store Ahlens in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, April 9, 2017. A hijacked truck was driven into a crowd of pedestrians and crashed into a department store on Friday.
A woman paints a heart on a wooden plank at the department store Ahlens in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, April 9, 2017. A hijacked truck was driven into a crowd of pedestrians and crashed into a department store on Friday.
A woman offers free hugs in the reopened Drottninggatan, one of the cities main shopping streets where the department store Ahlens is located, in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, April 9, 2017. A hijacked truck was driven into a crowd of pedestrians and crashed into the department store on Friday.
A woman places down a candles in front of the department store Ahlens in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, April 9, 2017. A hijacked truck was driven into a crowd of pedestrians and crashed into a department store on Friday.
Candles and flowers placed at the Sergels Torg to commemorate the victims of last Friday's terror attack in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, April 9, 2017. A hijacked truck was driven into a crowd of pedestrians and crashed into a department store on Friday.
