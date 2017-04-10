Day of tears: UK police honor officer slain near Parliament

A gust of wind blow as a coffin carrying the late PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the London attack on March 22, is carried into the Houses of Parliament to rest overnight in the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft in London, Sunday, April 9, 2017. Palmer's funeral is due to take place at Southwark Cathedral in London on Monday.
Matt Dunham
AP Photo
Matt Dunham
AP Photo
A gust of wind billows the police flag as pallbearers carrying the coffin of late police constable Keith Palmer, who was killed in the London attack on March 22, is carried into the Houses of Parliament to rest overnight in the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft, in London, Sunday, April 9, 2017. Palmer's funeral is due to take place at Southwark Cathedral in London on Monday.
Matt Dunham
AP Photo
Matt Dunham
AP Photo
A police officer holds a picture of PC Keith Palmer outside the Southwark Cathedral in London, Monday, April 10, 2017. Unarmed PC Keith Palmer was stabbed to death by British attacker Khalid Masood who drove a rented SUV into pedestrians on Westminster bridge and then fatally stabbed the police officer outside Parliament on March 22.
Frank Augstein, pool
AP Photo
Police officers listen to the funeral service for PC Keith Palmer at the Southwark Cathedral in London, Monday, April 10, 2017. Unarmed PC Keith Palmer was stabbed to death by British attacker Khalid Masood who drove a rented SUV into pedestrians on Westminster bridge and then fatally stabbed the police officer outside Parliament on March 22.
Frank Augstein, pool
AP Photo
Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer into the Southwark Cathedral in London, Monday, April 10, 2017. Unarmed PC Keith Palmer was stabbed to death by British attacker Khalid Masood who drove a rented SUV into pedestrians on Westminster bridge and then fatally stabbed the police officer outside Parliament on March 22.
Frank Augstein, pool
AP Photo
Frank Augstein, pool
AP Photo
The hearse carrying the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, the officer who was killed in the London attack on March 22, leaves the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft within the Palace of Westminster in central London to Southwark Cathedral, on Monday, April 10, 2017. Constable Keith Palmer was stabbed to death by Khalid Masood on March 22 as he guarded the cobbled forecourt of the Palace of Westminster.
Pool via AP
Ben Stansall
Frank Augstein, pool
AP Photo
Frank Augstein, pool
AP Photo
Police officers wait in silence for the coffin of PC Keith Palmer to be carried into the Southwark Cathedral in London, Monday, April 10, 2017. Unarmed PC Keith Palmer was stabbed to death by British attacker Khalid Masood who drove a rented SUV into pedestrians on Westminster bridge and then fatally stabbed the police officer outside Parliament on March 22.
Frank Augstein, pool
AP Photo
Police officers bow their heads as pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer into the Southwark Cathedral in London, Monday, April 10, 2017. Unarmed PC Keith Palmer was stabbed to death by British attacker Khalid Masood who drove a rented SUV into pedestrians on Westminster bridge and then fatally stabbed the police officer outside Parliament on March 22.
Frank Augstein, pool
AP Photo
Frank Augstein, pool
AP Photo
An officer carries the helmet of PC Keith Palmer into the Southwark Cathedral in London, Monday, April 10, 2017. Unarmed PC Keith Palmer was stabbed to death by British attacker Khalid Masood who drove a rented SUV into pedestrians on Westminster bridge and then fatally stabbed the police officer outside Parliament on March 22.
Frank Augstein, pool
AP Photo
Frank Augstein, pool
AP Photo
Frank Augstein, pool
AP Photo
Frank Augstein, pool
AP Photo
Frank Augstein, pool
AP Photo
Pool via AP
Ben Stansall
An officer carries the helmet of PC Keith Palmer out of Southwark Cathedral in London, Monday, April 10, 2017. Unarmed PC Keith Palmer was stabbed to death by British attacker Khalid Masood who drove a rented SUV into pedestrians on Westminster bridge and then fatally stabbed the police officer outside Parliament on March 22.
Frank Augstein, pool
AP Photo
