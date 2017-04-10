Nation & World

April 10, 2017 10:05 AM

Trump speaks with Egyptian president on church bombings

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken with the Egyptian president following the recent church bombings to express his confidence that Egypt will do what it can "to protect Christians and all Egyptians."

The White House said that Trump spoke with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi (AHB'-del fat-AH' el-SEE'-see) on Sunday "to convey his deepest condolences to Egypt and to the families who lost loved ones in the heinous terrorist attacks against Christian churches on Palm Sunday."

The statement adds: "The president also expressed his confidence in President Al Sisi's commitment to protect Christians and all Egyptians.

More than 40 people were killed and dozens wounded in the bombings. The attacks came last than a week after Trump hosted el-Sissi at the White House and discussed fighting extremism.

