April 11, 2017 8:08 AM

Sheriff: Escaped inmate might be driving a stolen van

The Associated Press
FLORENCE, Ala.

Authorities in Alabama say an inmate accused of trying to kill a police officer and then escaping from jail might be driving a stolen van.

Investigators say 43-year-old Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick might be driving the 2003 maroon Chrysler Town and Country van taken Sunday night from a Florence home.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says Kilpatrick escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Saturday night.

The TimesDaily reports (http://bit.ly/2onnToJ ) Kilpatrick was being held without bail awaiting trial on a number of offenses, including attempted murder of a Florence police officer.

Singleton says Kilpatrick apparently escaped by crawling through the casing around a plumping pipe, then made his way to the roof of the detention center and was able to crawl over the razor wire that surrounds the roof and yard.

