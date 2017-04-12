Reptile fossils hint at wide diversity of dinosaur ancestors

Fossils of a four-legged, meat-eating reptile are helping paint a more complicated picture of the ancestry of dinosaurs than scientists had understood.
The creature was not a direct ancestor, but was more like a cousin. It lived about 245 million years ago, roughly 10 million years before dinosaurs appeared.
The creature is called Teleocrater rhadinus (TEE'-lee-oh-kray-tur rah-DEE'-nuhs). Researchers who found fossils in Tanzania in 2015 describe it in a paper released Wednesday by the journal Nature.
The beast was 7 to 10 feet (2 to 3 meters) long, smaller than crocodiles. Its ankle resembled a crocodile's, rather than the more bird-like ankle later seen in dinosaurs. Experts said the paper shows such dinosaur relatives were more diverse than scientists had thought.
