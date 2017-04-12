Nation & World

April 12, 2017 1:03 PM

Reptile fossils hint at wide diversity of dinosaur ancestors

By MALCOLM RITTER AP Science Writer
NEW YORK

Fossils of a four-legged, meat-eating reptile are helping paint a more complicated picture of the ancestry of dinosaurs than scientists had understood.

The creature was not a direct ancestor, but was more like a cousin. It lived about 245 million years ago, roughly 10 million years before dinosaurs appeared.

The creature is called Teleocrater rhadinus (TEE'-lee-oh-kray-tur rah-DEE'-nuhs). Researchers who found fossils in Tanzania in 2015 describe it in a paper released Wednesday by the journal Nature.

The beast was 7 to 10 feet (2 to 3 meters) long, smaller than crocodiles. Its ankle resembled a crocodile's, rather than the more bird-like ankle later seen in dinosaurs. Experts said the paper shows such dinosaur relatives were more diverse than scientists had thought.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos