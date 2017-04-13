Nation & World

April 13, 2017 7:54 AM

Police: 4 bodies in NY park are apparent homicide victims

The Associated Press
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.

Police say the bodies of four apparent homicide victims have been found in a Long Island park.

The victims were found in a wooded area near a recreation center in Central Islip (EYE'-slihp).

Suffolk County Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers tells Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2oCFCsO ) that the victims, all male, "suffered significant trauma."

He says it appears the homicides occurred recently.

Their discovery comes about a month after the arrest of eight MS-13 gang members in connection with the September killings of two teenage girls in nearby Brentwood.

However, it's not clear whether the latest incident is related to gang violence.

