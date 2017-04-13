Oklahoma to end use of pepper spray at juvenile prisons

Children in the care of the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs will no longer be exposed to pepper spray.
The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2pcQag0 ) reports that members of the Board of Juvenile Affairs voted unanimously Wednesday to stop using the spray on children. The decision made will be in effect by June 1.
Terry Smith, deputy director of resident placement and support, says after reviewing surveillance video showing staff using the spray, he determined it was being used on an individual basis and not to stop riots or large scale outbursts.
Pepper spray use was first approved after a 2011 riot at the Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center in Tecumseh. No riots have occurred since.
Executive Director Steve Buck says staffers will be taught alternative techniques to use-of-force policies.
