Nation & World

April 14, 2017 10:55 PM

Afghan official: massive US bomb dead toll rise to 94

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.

Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, said Saturday the number of Islamic State group dead was up from the 36 reported a day earlier.

A Ministry of Defense official had said Friday that the number of dead could rise as officials assessed the bomb site in Achin district.

The U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in remote eastern Nangarhar province near the Pakistan border killed at least four IS group leaders, Khogyani said. He said a clearance operation was continuing.

There had been heavy fighting in the area in recent weeks between Afghan forces and IS militants.

