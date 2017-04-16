Nation & World

April 16, 2017 2:30 PM

London attack victim returns to Utah, continues recovery

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

The Utah woman who suffered a broken leg in a high-profile London attack that left several people dead — including her husband — has returned home.

Melissa Cochran's brother, Clint Payne, says doctors cleared her to fly back home last week and she is healing faster than expected. Cochran lives in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Bountiful.

Cochran and her husband, Kurt Cochran, were on Westminster Bridge when they were struck by an SUV that plowed into a group of pedestrians.

Kurt Cochran was thrown from the bridge and died.

Four others were killed in the March 22 attack.

The Cochrans were on the last day of a European trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

