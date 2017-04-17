Nation & World

April 17, 2017 12:56 AM

Ex-S. Korean leader Park indicted and now faces trial

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korean prosecutors say they've indicted jailed former President Park Geun-hye and sent her case to a criminal court over a high-profile corruption scandal.

The Seoul prosecutors' office on Monday made the indictment.

Park was arrested and confined to a detention facility near Seoul last month on allegations that she colluded with a confidante to extort from businesses and commit other wrongdoing.

Park's criminal trial is expected to start in coming weeks and she will remain jailed during court proceedings that could take as long as six months.

Park has denied any legal wrongdoing.

