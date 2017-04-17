Nation & World

April 17, 2017 5:24 AM

UK police investigating acid attack at London club; 12 hurt

The Associated Press
LONDON

British police are investigating an acid attack at a London club that led to a mass evacuation.

Police said Monday 12 people were treated in hospitals for burns. None of the injuries was said to be life-threatening. Two men in their 20s were in serious but stable condition.

Police say the problem at the Mangle nightclub in east London started with a dispute between two groups of people that escalated when a male suspect sprayed a "noxious substance" directly at two men.

Roads in the area were closed and a hazardous material response team rushed to the scene.

The substance hasn't yet been identified.

