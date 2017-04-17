Nation & World

April 17, 2017 10:10 AM

Police: Child, mother strangled to death by man

The Associated Press
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.

Police say a man has been charged with felony murder in the strangling a woman and her 2-year-old son at a home in suburban Atlanta.

Gwinnett County Police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera says 32-year-old Brandon Williams was arrested at a gas station after the deaths Sunday night. The mother died Monday morning at a hospital, a day after her son's death.

Pihera says the homeowner told police that Williams is his son and that the suspect choked the child and women who was renting a room at the home. Police say the homeowner was working outside on a car during the attack.

Williams was taken to the Gwinnett County Detention Center and is being held without bond. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

The victims' names have not been released.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos