Nation & World

April 19, 2017 5:08 AM

Warsaw remembers ghetto uprising on 74th anniversary

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and members of the country's Jewish community have taken part in observances marking the 74th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising.

They gathered Wednesday in the former ghetto at a monument that honors those who died in the courageous but doomed revolt against the Nazi Germans who occupied Poland during World War II.

Across the city people also pinned small yellow paper daffodils to their clothes in a symbolic gesture of remembrance.

About 750 Jews with few arms and no military training rose up on April 19, 1943, against a powerful German force that was about to send the ghetto's last survivors to death camps.

The revolt was crushed the following month, and the ghetto was razed to the ground, most of its residents killed.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos