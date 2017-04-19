Israel troops open fire after attacker rams car, injures man

The Israeli army says troops have opened fire at a Palestinian assailant who rammed his car into a West Bank bus stop, injuring an Israeli man.
Israel's national rescue service says the 60-year-old man was treated for a head injury after Wednesday's incident.
The condition of the attacker was not immediately known.
Since September 2015 Palestinians have killed 42 Israelis, 2 visiting Americans and a British tourist in a wave of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks.
In that same time, Israeli forces killed at least 243 Palestinians, most of them identified as attackers by Israeli authorities. The rest died in clashes.
Israel says the violence is fueled by Palestinian incitement. Palestinians say it stems from anger over 50 years of occupation.
