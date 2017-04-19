Nation & World

April 19, 2017 7:06 AM

At least 7 dead, 20 missing in Colombia landslides

The Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia

At least seven people are dead after intense rains provoked several landslides in a mountainous, coffee-growing part of Colombia.

Authorities say the landslides happened early Wednesday after the city received the equivalent of one month's rain over the course of a night.

According to the Red Cross, about 20 people remain missing and at least five injured.

President Juan Manuel Santos' office says he will be visiting the disaster zone Wednesday.

The incident happened less than three weeks after three rivers overflowed in a city near the Andean nation's southern border, leaving more than 300 dead.

