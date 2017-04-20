Nation & World

April 20, 2017 5:06 AM

2 students arrested in Chicago-area school shooting plot

The Associated Press
SKOKIE, Ill.

Police say two students accused of planning to carry out a shooting at their suburban Chicago middle school have been taken into custody.

Police in Skokie said in a statement that McCracken Middle School officials contacted them Wednesday morning after hearing about the students' plan "to commit a shooting ... in the near future."

They're expected to be charged as juveniles.

No details have been released about the plan. Police say the threat "is no longer viable."

Police say three other students are suspected of knowing about the plan. Police interviewed those three and released them to their parents.

School officials are working with police in the investigation.

