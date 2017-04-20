Nation & World

April 20, 2017 7:00 AM

Man who killed 3 in Maryland expected to take plea

The Associated Press
ROCKVILLE, Md.

A man charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife and two other people in Maryland is expected to plead guilty to killing the two strangers.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2pGvT5y ) 63-year-old Eulalio Tordil is due for a plea hearing Tuesday in court in Maryland's Montgomery County and court documents indicate he intends to take a guilty plea. The agreement is not considered final until a judge accepts the deal, and Tordil could still back out.

Tordil still faces charges in Prince George's County, where he is charged with killing his estranged wife.

Authorities say Tordil, a federal security officer, killed his wife on May 5 of last year, then fatally shot the two other people the following day during apparent carjacking attempts.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos