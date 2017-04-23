FBI boss Comey arrives in New Zealand ahead of conference

FBI Director James Comey has arrived in New Zealand ahead of a conference, although officials are being cagey about the exact nature of his visit.
Comey disembarked from a Gulfstream jet Sunday after touching down at the Queenstown Airport.
A spokeswoman for New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English said New Zealand's government is hosting a conference this week with a number of senior officials from overseas, but that she couldn't comment further "due to specific security requirements."
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Wellington said U.S. officials routinely attend meetings with their New Zealand counterparts "but I can't provide further details."
New Zealand is part of the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing network, which also includes the U.S., Canada, Britain and Australia.
