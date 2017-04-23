Nation & World

April 23, 2017 10:36 PM

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was in the Asia-Pacific region, making stops in South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Australia. Pence visited the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea and addressed U.S. servicemen on the USS Ronald Reagan in Japan, where he warned North Korea not to test the resolve of the U.S. military, promising it would have an "overwhelming and effective" response to any use of conventional or nuclear weapons.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, North Korean schoolgirls walked along the street in Pyongyang, seemingly without a care as tensions spiked in recent weeks over North Korea's advancing nuclear technology and missile arsenal.

Kashmiri protesters threw bricks at Indian police in Srinagar as they were protesting a police raid at a college that injured dozens of students.

A woman took a selfie amongst tulip blossoms at a public park in Beijing. Visitors flocked to parks, with an increasing number of flowers and trees blooming as spring arrives.

