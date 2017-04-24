Nation & World

Justices won't hear challenge to Alabama campaign law

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court won't hear a challenge to Alabama's ban on the transfer of campaign contributions between political action committees.

The justices on Monday left in place a lower court ruling that said the 2010 law does not unconstitutionally restrict political speech.

The law was challenged by the Alabama Democratic Conference, one of the state's oldest predominantly African-American political organizations.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last year that the ban is a legitimate means to prevent corruption.

The Alabama Legislature passed the ban to restrict donors' ability to hide contributions by shuffling them through multiple political action committees.

