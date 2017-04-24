Nation & World

April 24, 2017 8:36 AM

Miami passport office closed because of water damage

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Travelers seeking a last-minute passport out of South Florida are out of luck.

The U.S. State Department posted on its website (http://bit.ly/1P86eDI ) Monday that its Miami Passport Agency is temporarily closed to the public.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2pdqdPY) reports that the building where the office is located suffered water damage, ruining electronics and paperwork.

The office says it's unable to take appointments or process passports in one of the nation's major hub cities for international travel.

